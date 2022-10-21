India vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Rain can ruin Melbourne game, DLS method may come into play

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini The Super 12 match between rivals India and Pakistan to be played in Melbourne on Sunday is running into the danger of being affected by rains. The weather updates for Friday till Sunday paint a gloomy picture. The met departments have predicted severe thunderstorm, clouds and showers. Here is what will happen if it indeed rains on the day of the high profile encounter.

The biggest match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Group 2 match between India and Pakistan to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 could be ruined by rain.

According to Accuweather, the weather in Melbourne on Sunday could be cloudy. Occasional rain and drizzle is predicted for the day. The probability of precipitation is as high as 68 percent.

(Image: Accuweather)

Accuweather is already flashing a severe thunderstorm warning for Friday (October 21).

(Image: Accuweather)

The weather is likely to remain unchanged for most of Saturday as well. The weather for October 22 is predicted to be "mostly cloudy; rain and a thunderstorm in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon," Accuweather said.

What would happen if rains interrupt the India vs Pakistan match?

If the weather follows the patterns predicted by the forecaster, then the ground of the MCG would be wet and the toss, which is scheduled at 6.30 pm (1.00 pm IST) could be delayed.

It would then depend on how quickly the weather improves on Sunday and how well the outfield dries up at MCG for the toss to take place. The umpires for the match would take the call on how many overs would be reduced if the match keeps getting delayed due weather conditions.

There is high probability that the dreaded Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method could come into effect and decide the fate of the match. The DLS method is used to calculate the target score (number of runs needed to win) for the team batting second in a limited overs cricket match interrupted by weather or other circumstances. This could leave both Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma on a sticky wicket at the time of the toss. The two captains will have to keep the DLS factor in mind before deciding weather to bat or bowl first after winning the toss. There have been concerns around the suitability of the DLS method for a T20 match.

Minimum overs needed to be bowled to decided a T20 match via DLS method

For a T20 match to be decided via the DLS method, both sides should have played a minimum of 5 overs.

