    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli rates his unbeaten 82 at Melbourne over 82 not-out at Mohali

    T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli rates his unbeaten 82 at Melbourne over 82 not-out at Mohali

    T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli rates his unbeaten 82 at Melbourne over 82 not-out at Mohali
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Prakhar Sachdeo   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Before his Melbourne knocks the experts and fans were unanimous in judging Kohli's 82* against Australia in Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup as his best T20I knock ever. But after India's win over Pakistan at the MCG in ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli said: "Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher because of the circumstances. "

    India stormed to a thrilling 4-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their first Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    India chased down the target of 160 in 19.1 overs to record a memorable win.  The star of the win for India was Virat Kohli who hit an unbeaten 82 in 53 balls.
    India's hope of chasing the target down the target seemed distant when the team was reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. But despite the wickets kept tumbling at one end and the required run rate mounting, Kohli kept his cool to steer India to the win.
    Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a first-ball duck
    Kohli deservedly was adjudged the Player of the Match award. After Kohli collected his Player of the Match trophy, he was asked by Ravi Shastri in the post-match interview about where he rates this knock.
    To which Kohli said:
    "Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher because of the circumstances. "
    Before his Melbourne knocks the experts and fans were unanimous in judging Kohli's 82* against Australia in Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup as his best T20I knock ever.
    There are eerie similarities between the two matches.
    At Mohali, Australia had set India the target of 161. At Melbourne, India was chasing 160. In both the chases India was off to poor starts. Australia had reduced India to 49/3, while against Pakistan India was struggling at  31/4. And in both matches, Kohli notched an unbeaten 82 to steer India home.
    So what made Kohli rate his 82 in Melbourne over his 82 in Mohali?
    Firstly, the opponent.
    The India-Pakistan match is always a high stake battle. The pressure that the players from the two sides experience is immense. So, any match-winning performance in an India-Pakistan match is always special for the players.
    Also, the recent head-to-head record favored Pakistan. Pakistan had emerged victorious in two of the last three meetings between the two sides. Their 10-wicket win over India in last year's T20 World Cup was one of the most comprehensive wins in the history of India-Pakistan matches.
    Pakistan leads us to the second reason, the bowling attack.
    While Australia for that match had a bowling attack that comprised of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shane Watson, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa, Pakistan's bowling attack had Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.
    Although Australia had more bowling options but Pakistan's bowling attack was more well-rounded.
    Thirdly, the ground.
    In Mohali, Kohli was able to get nine fours and two sixes which amounted to 48 runs just in boundaries. In his Melbourne knock, Kohli was able to hit six fours and four sixes which also results in 48. But the MCG is one of the biggest cricket grounds in the world when it comes to boundary dimensions. So clearing the boundary at the MCG is no mean feat.
    Also Read: Cricket world left stunned with Axar Patel's dubious run-out decision
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketindiaPakistanT20 world cupT20 World Cup 2022Virat Kohli

    Previous Article

    T20 World Cup Top-Five Leading run scores: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis leads the run-scoring chart

    Next Article

    India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli comes up with a magical innings in sensational IND win over PAK

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng