T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Twitter errupts in joy as Arshdeep sends back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a Golden Duck

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh gave India a flying start in their first Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The left-arm fast bowler trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam in front of the wickets on his very first delivery of the match. Arshdeep fired in a full inswinging yorker at Babar and the ball rapped on the pads.  The Pakistan captain opted for the review but to no avail as the replay showed that the ball was crashing onto the stumps. With Babar's wicket, Pakistan was reduced to 1/1.

As 23-year-old Arshdeep got the wicket of Babar, Twitter erupted in joy as fans and experts expressed their delight on the success of the youngster. Twitter felt different as only a couple of months ago Arshdeep was trolled mercilessly for a dropped catch in the Asia Cup 2022 match against the same opposition.

Below is an assortment of some of the best Twitter reactions on Arshdeep's wicket.

First Published:  IST
