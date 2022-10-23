T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Twitter errupts in joy as Arshdeep sends back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a Golden Duck

By CNBCTV18.com

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh gave India a flying start in their first Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The left-arm fast bowler trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam in front of the wickets on his very first delivery of the match. Arshdeep fired in a full inswinging yorker at Babar and the ball rapped on the pads. The Pakistan captain opted for the review but to no avail as the replay showed that the ball was crashing onto the stumps. With Babar's wicket, Pakistan was reduced to 1/1.

As 23-year-old Arshdeep got the wicket of Babar, Twitter erupted in joy as fans and experts expressed their delight on the success of the youngster. Twitter felt different as only a couple of months ago Arshdeep was trolled mercilessly for a dropped catch in the Asia Cup 2022 match against the same opposition.

Below is an assortment of some of the best Twitter reactions on Arshdeep's wicket.

What a picture - Arshdeep Singh removing the Pakistani captain for a golden duck. pic.twitter.com/ODITWN5IwY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

Outstanding spell from Arshdeep - getting Babar with the inswinger, and then troubling Rizman with his swing before dismissing him with a bouncer. A reminder of the threat India's pace attack still poses even without Jasprit Bumrah — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 23, 2022

Arshdeep S(w)ingh is having a reasonably ok start to the #T20worldcup. #INDvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 23, 2022

Arshdeep is the first bowler to dismiss both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam within the powerplay in a T20I since these two started opening the innings for Pakistan.#INDvPAK #PAKvsIND #T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 23, 2022

Top class bowling by Arshdeep. Who’d say he is a rookie seeing his skills and composure?! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 23, 2022

four years ago, arshdeep was part of the indian u19 squad that won the world cup in new zealand...he played just two games, didn't make the XI for the final...here he is, striking twice with the new ball in a massive game on his senior world cup debut! #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 23, 2022