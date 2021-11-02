T20 World Cup hundreds: From Gayle's 117 to Buttler's 101, recalling all tons scored in T20 WCs

On Monday, England's Jos Buttler became only the eighth batter to record a T20 World Cup hundred as he scored an unbeaten 101* against Sri Lanka to help England win their fourth match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Nine T20 tons have been hit over eight editions of the T20 World Cup.

Here are all the tons recorded in T20 World Cups and the records that tumbled along the way.

1. Chris Gayle 117 vs South Africa, 2007, ICC World Twenty20

Chris Gayle (Image: Reuters)

The first edition of the ICC World Twenty20 now known as the ICC T20 World Cup got off to a rollicking start in Johannesburg. The first match of the ICC World Twenty20 pitted South Africa against West Indies. Winning the toss South African skipper Graeme Smith asked West Indies to bat first. West Indies opener Chris Gayle made the match memorable as he smashed seven fours and 10 sixes in his knock of 57-ball 117. This was the first-ever century recorded in a men's T20I match. Since this was also a T20 World Cup match, Chis Gayle also became the first-ever centurion of the T20 World Cup. Gayle's century helped the West Indies post a mammoth 205/6. But Gayle's century was not enough as Herschelle Gibb's unbeaten 90 helped South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets.

2. Suresh Raina 101 vs South Africa, 2010, ICC World Twenty20

Suresh Raina 101 vs South Africa (Representational Image Image: Reuters) Suresh Raina 101 vs South Africa (Representational Image Image: Reuters)

South Africa again fell prey to the pyrotechnics of another left-hand batter in a T20 World Cup game. But unlike the previous occasion, South Africa ended on this losing side this time around. In the fifth match of the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 India locked horns with South Africa at Gros Islet. South African captain Graeme Smith again won the toss and again opted to field first. India were reduced to 32/2 as South Africa looked to dominate the game. But Suresh Raina killed South African hopes as he punished South African bowlers hitting nine fours and five sixes on his way to 101 from 60 balls. With the hundred, Raina became the first Indian batter to hit a century in all three formats. The total propelled India to 186/5. South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis hit 73 from 54 balls opening the innings. But it was not enough as the Proteas managed only 172/5 in reply, handing India a win by 14 runs.

3. Mahela Jayawardene 100 vs Zimbabwe 2010, ICC World Twenty20

Mahela Jayawardene 100 vs Zimbabwe (Image: Reuters) Mahela Jayawardene 100 vs Zimbabwe (Image: Reuters)

A day after Suresh Raina's knock came Mahela Jayawardene's innings of 100 against Zimbabwe at Providence. Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and opted to bat first. On a slow pitch of Providence, Jayawardene stamped his authority as he hit a delightful 100 from 64 balls hitting 10 fours and four sixes. Jayawardene's innings helped Sri Lanka to 173/7. A heavy downpour ensured that Zimbabwe could manage only 29 for the loss of 1 wicket in 5 over. The match could not continue further as Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 14 runs on the D\L method.

4. Brendon McCullum 123 vs Bangladesh, 2012, ICC World Twenty20

Brendon McCullum (Image: AP) Brendon McCullum (Image: AP)

Brendon McCullum hit a breathtaking ton against Bangladesh in a group match of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first. But McCullum made Rahim regret the call as he blasted 11 fours and seven sixes to record 123 from just 58 balls. The century also made McCullum the first batter to record two centuries in T20I cricket. Thanks to McCullum's herculean efforts New Zealand posted an impressive 191/3. Bangladesh could muster only 132/8 in 20 overs in reply as New Zealand won the game by 59 runs. McCullum's 123 remains the highest score by a batter in a T20 World Cup match.

5. Alex Hales 116* vs Sri Lanka, 2014 World T20

Alex Hales (Image: AP) Alex Hales (Image: AP)

Alex Hales scripted his name in the history of English cricket as he became the first English batter to score a T20 hundred. In a 2014 World T20 group match against Sri Lanka at Chattogram, England were forced to chase a huge total of 189/4. England's chase did not begin well as they were reduced to 0/1. But Hales did not give up as he started sending balls all over the park. In just over an hour and a half, Hales hit 11 fours and six sixes to register an unbeaten 116 from 64 deliveries. Hales along with Eoin Morgan steered England home in 19.2 overs with 6 wickets remaining.

6. Ahmed Shahzad 111* vs Bangladesh, 2014, World T20

Ahmed Shehzad (Image: Reuters) Ahmed Shehzad (Image: Reuters)

Three days after Hales became England's first batter to record a T20 ton, Ahmed Shehzad pummeled Pakistan's first-ever T20 century. In a group game against Asian rivals Bangladesh, Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad played a scintillating knock of 111 not out from 62 balls hitting 10 fours and five sixes. Thanks to Shehzad's thrilling knock Pakistan were propelled to 190/5. Bangladesh never got into the chase as the hosts managed only 140/7 in 20 overs, handing Pakistan a comfortable win by 50 runs.

7. Tamim Iqbal 103* vs Oman, 2016, World T20

Tamin Iqbal (Representational Image, Image: Reuters ) Tamin Iqbal (Representational Image, Image: Reuters )

In a group game of the 2016 World T20 Bangladesh face Oman in Dharamshala. Oman skipper Sultan Ahmed won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ahmed's call proved horribly wrong as Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal delighted the crowd at Dharamshala as he battered the Oman bowlers into submission. Tamim hit 10 fours and five sixes in his 63-ball 103 en route to Bangladesh's first T20I hundred. Thanks to Tamim's brilliance Bangladesh posted 180/2. Oman could barely manage 65/9 in 12 overs before the rain halted the proceedings giving Bangladesh a win by 54 runs by D/L method.

8. Chris Gayle 100* vs England, 2016, World T20

Chris Gayle (Image: Reuters) Chris Gayle (Image: Reuters)

Chris Gayle likes to break and create T20 records for fun and the "Universe Boss" created yet another record in a 2016 World T20 match against England in Mumbai. After winning the toss West Indies skipper Darren Sammy opted to field first. England posted a healthy 182/6. West Indies' chase started on a wrong foot as Johnson Charles was dismissed on a duck reducing West Indies to 0/1. But Gayle was in no mood to come as second best as he pulverised the English bowlers hitting just five fours but 11 sixes in his knock of unbeaten 100 from just 48 balls. The knock made Gayle the first batter, and to date, the only one, to score multiple T20 World Cups hundreds. Thanks to Gayle's knock, West Indies chased the total down in just 18.1 overs with 6 wickets to spare.

9. Jos Buttler 101* vs Sri Lanka, 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Image: AP) Jos Buttler (Image: AP)

Jos Buttler furthered his credintinals as one the best T20I batter in the world as he punished helpless Sri Lankans in a group game on the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Batting first England were struggling at 35/3. But Buttler showed great determination in launching a counterattack. Buttler scored 101 not from 67 deliveries hitting six fours and six sixes bailing England out of trouble and taking his side to a competitive 163/4. The hundred made Buttler the first English batter to complete a hundred in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Sri Lanka fought hard but were bowled out on 137 handing England a win by 26 runs.

