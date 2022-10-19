T20 World Cup: Freak golf injury strikes Australia, wicketkeeper Inglis cuts hand

Mini
Backup wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis injured his hand while playing golf on Wednesday. Australia play their tournament opener on Saturday, October 22.
Australia suffered a huge blow ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence on Wednesday, October 19. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis suffered a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap. The 27-year-old is being assessed by the team’s medical staff.
Inglis, who is a backup to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in Australia’s 15-member World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a ‘normal golf swing’ while on a morning round with some of his teammates, a team spokesman said.
Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, October 22, a rematch of last year's final in the United Arab Emirates.
Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batter slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.
