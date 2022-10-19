    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    T20 World Cup: Freak golf injury strikes Australia, wicketkeeper Inglis cuts hand

    

    
    By Reuters

    Backup wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis injured his hand while playing golf on Wednesday. Australia play their tournament opener on Saturday, October 22.

    Australia suffered a huge blow ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence on Wednesday, October 19. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis suffered a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap. The 27-year-old is being assessed by the team’s medical staff.

    Inglis, who is a backup to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in Australia’s 15-member World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a ‘normal golf swing’ while on a morning round with some of his teammates, a team spokesman said.
    Also Read |
    T20 World Cup: Four timeless stars who played in the inaugural 2007 T20 WC and are raring to go again in Australia
    Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, October 22, a rematch of last year's final in the United Arab Emirates.
    Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batter slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.
    Tags

    Previous Article

    Next Article

