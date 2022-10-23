T20 World Cup: Former legends hail King Kohli for sensational knock against Pakistan

Mini
Former legends have taken to social media to heap praises on Virat Kohli after he produced one his best knocks ever in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.
.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022
Yaayyyy…Happyyy DeepawaliWhat an amazing game.High on emotions, but this isprobably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022
King kohli is back !!’ @imVkohli #indiavspak— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022
Cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man @imVkohli 🇮🇳@ICC @T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/zdwgFUTQoI— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 23, 2022
Virat Kohli you are the king 👑— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022
Shot of the year from @imVkohli . Still can’t get over what we witnessed. One of the best #IndvsPak matches . pic.twitter.com/V9vpm7aW7Z— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 23, 2022
What a thrilling encounter, undoubtedly this will be Virat Kohli's greatest knock in the limited overs format. Go for glory and win the silverware. #T20WorldCup @imVkohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XUkKxzMbxM— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 23, 2022