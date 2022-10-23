    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    T20 World Cup: Former legends hail King Kohli for sensational knock against Pakistan

    Former legends have taken to social media to heap praises on Virat Kohli after he produced one his best knocks ever in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.

    Social media is flooded with posts about just one man right now. VIRAT KOHLI is the toast of the nation after his epic 82* off 53 against Pakistan helped India thump the archrivals in their Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

    King Kohli produced one of the best knocks of his career in a last-ball thriller. The former Indian captain has returned stronger than ever from a lean patch and what a stage to make a comeback! After India were almost down and out of the match at 31/4, Virat took centre-stage as he brought smiles to the faces of Indian fans, yet again.
    Also Read |
    Watch | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: IND fans break into joyous celebrations after thrilling final-ball victory over PAK
    Kohli stitched a partnership with Hardik Pandya and then held his nerve as Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs on the last ball of the match. The victory sent the entire nation into early Diwali celebrations, and social media into a frenzy.
    Also Read | T20 World Cup: Cricket world left stunned with Axar Patel's dubious run-out decision
    From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri, former legends took to Twitter to heap praise on  King Kohli.
    Check out their reactions…
