By CNBCTV18.com

With a blockbuster T20 World Cup just around the corner, here's a quick guide to know all about the mega event which will be held in Australia.

The ICC T20 World Cup will kick off in Australia with Group Stage matches from October 16. The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be followed by the Super 12 round for which eight teams have already qualified.

Here's a detailed round-up of the tournament format, timing of the matches in Indian Standard Time (IST), the teams participating and where you can catch all the action live in India.

Format for group stage

:

The group stage matches commence from October 16 where eight teams divided into two groups and will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will take up the remaining four available spots in the Super 12 phase.

When a team wins a match, they are rewarded with two points. If the game is forsaken or tied or concludes with no result, then both teams get one point each.

Teams in the group stage for qualifiers include:

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates

Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe

Format for Super 12 stage:

The Super 12 phase will begin from October 22 and will see the teams split into two groups.

The teams will play each other in a round-robin format within each group with the top two progressing to the semi-finals from where the knockout phase will begin.

Teams in the Super 12 stage:

Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, (Group A winner), (Group B runner-up)

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, (Group B winner), (Group A runner-up)

T20 World Cup fixtures in Indian Standard (IST):

Round 1 Group Stage Qualifiers:

October 16 - Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 16 - Netherlands vs UAE - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 17 - West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 17 -- Ireland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18 -- Namibia vs Netherlands - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 18 -- Sri Lanka vs UAE - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 19 -- Scotland vs Ireland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 19 -- West Indies vs Zimbabwe -1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 20 -- Namibia vs UAE - 1:30 -pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

October 21 -- West Indies vs Ireland- 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 21 -- Scotland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Super 12 Phase

October 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

October 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium

October 23 – Group A winner vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 24 – Bangladesh vs Group A runner-up - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 24 – South Africa vs Group B runner-up - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25 – Australia vs Group A winner - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium

October 26 – England vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne

October 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30am - SCG, Sydney

October 27 – India vs Group A runner-up - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

October 27 – Pakistan vs Group B winner - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28 – Afghanistan vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne

October 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 29 – New Zealand vs Group A winner - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

October 30 – Bangladesh vs Group B winner - 8:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane

October 30 – Pakistan vs Group A runner-up - 12:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31 - Australia vs Group B runner-up - 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1 – Afghanistan vs Group A winner - 9:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2 – Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

November 4 – New Zealand vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5 – England vs Group A winner - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

November 6 – South Africa vs Group A runner-up - 5:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – India vs Group B winner - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Semi-Finals

November 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

November 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Final

November 13 - Final - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 in India:

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Viewers online can stream the action on the Hotstar app.