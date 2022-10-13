    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 schedule: India time, date, venue, format and all you need to know

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 schedule: India time, date, venue, format and all you need to know

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 schedule: India time, date, venue, format and all you need to know
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    With a blockbuster T20 World Cup just around the corner, here’s a quick guide to know all about the mega event which will be held in Australia.

    The ICC T20 World Cup will kick off in Australia with Group Stage matches from October 16. The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be followed by the Super 12 round for which eight teams have already qualified.
    Here's a detailed round-up of the tournament format, timing of the matches in Indian Standard Time (IST), the teams participating and where you can catch all the action live in India.
    Format for group stage
    :
    The group stage matches commence from October 16 where eight teams divided into two groups and will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will take up the remaining four available spots in the Super 12 phase.
    When a team wins a match, they are rewarded with two points. If the game is forsaken or tied or concludes with no result, then both teams get one point each.
    Teams in the group stage for qualifiers include:
    Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates
    Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe
    Format for Super 12 stage:
    The Super 12 phase will begin from October 22 and will see the teams split into two groups.
    The teams will play each other in a round-robin format within each group with the top two progressing to the semi-finals from where the knockout phase will begin.
    Teams in the Super 12 stage:
    Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, (Group A winner), (Group B runner-up)
    Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, (Group B winner), (Group A runner-up)
    T20 World Cup fixtures in Indian Standard (IST):
    Round 1 Group Stage Qualifiers:
    October 16  - Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 16 - Netherlands vs UAE - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 17  - West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 17 -- Ireland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 18 -- Namibia vs Netherlands - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 18 -- Sri Lanka vs UAE - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 19 -- Scotland vs Ireland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 19 -- West Indies vs Zimbabwe -1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 20 -- Namibia vs UAE - 1:30 -pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
    October 21 -- West Indies vs Ireland- 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 21 -- Scotland vs Zimbabwe - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Super 12 Phase
    October 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    October 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
    October 23 – Group A winner vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
    October 24 – Bangladesh vs Group A runner-up - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 24 – South Africa vs Group B runner-up - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    October 25 – Australia vs Group A winner - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
    October 26 – England vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
    October 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
    October 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30am - SCG, Sydney
    October 27 – India vs Group A runner-up - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    October 27 – Pakistan vs Group B winner - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
    October 28 – Afghanistan vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
    October 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
    October 29 – New Zealand vs Group A winner - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    October 30 – Bangladesh vs Group B winner - 8:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
    October 30 – Pakistan vs Group A runner-up - 12:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
    October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
    October 31 - Australia vs Group B runner-up - 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
    November 1 – Afghanistan vs Group A winner - 9:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
    November 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
    November 2 – Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    November 4 – New Zealand vs Group B runner-up - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 5 – England vs Group A winner - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    November 6 – South Africa vs Group A runner-up - 5:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    November 6 – India vs Group B winner - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
    Semi-Finals
    November 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
    November 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Final
    November 13 - Final - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
    Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 in India:
    The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Viewers online can stream the action on the Hotstar app.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketT20 world cupT20 World Cup 2022

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup: INOX to set up special screenings of Team India matches during WC

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng