    sports News

    T20 World Cup: Cricket world left stunned with Axar Patel's dubious run-out decision
    The cricket world was left shocked when the TV Umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled all-rounder Axar Patel out for a tight run-out call in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on  Sunday.

    Chasing the target of 160, India was 26/3 when Axar was promoted up in the batting order.
    Axar scored 2 runs from 2 balls when he turned the first delivery of the sixth over bowled by leg spinner Shadab Khan in the covers. Axar was caught in a mix-up as he took off for a single but Virat Kohli batting at the other end sent him back.
    Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a first-ball duck
    Standing at cover was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who collected the ball and got rid of it in a flash throwing it to his wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan at the batting end.
    This was when things got interesting, as in a hurry Rizwan lost his balance and fumbled while removing the bails.
    As the on-field umpire sent the decision for the TV Umpire, the replays showed that Rizwan had failed to collect the ball cleanly and had dislodged the bails with his bare hands. For a run-out to be considered legal, a fielder has to have the ball in his hands while disturbing the bails.
     
    Kettleborough took his time and watched the replay from as many angles as possible before judging Axar out. According to the TV umpire although Rizwan had failed to collect the ball cleanly in the process of disturbing the stumps but the ball had first hit the stumps only marginally.
    Watch Axar Patel's strange run-out below
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    First Published:  IST
