T20 World Cup: Chase Master Virat Kohli scripts history against archrivals Pakistan, creates unique record

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini India have a 100% win record while chasing if Virat Kohli remains unbeaten in T20Is.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Virat Kohli against Pakistan at ICC tournaments is a match made in heaven. Add to that, the venue being Australia and the recipe becomes even tastier! King Kohli brought Diwali early for Indian fans as he mastered a historic chase against Pakistan in India’s T20 WC opener in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23.

A herculean effort of 82* off 53 from the former Indian captain helped India win the last ball thriller by 4 wickets at the ‘G’. It is arguably Virat’s best T20I innings. In pursuit of 160, India were reeling at 31/4 after 6.1 overs and it looked like a lost case for Team India. But one man, like many times before, had other ideas.

Kohli took it slow by forming a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) and then exploded towards the end. And in the process, he also scripted history yet again. He kept his chasing record in T20Is intact. India have a 100% win record when Kohli remains unbeaten in a run chase in T20Is. The Chase Master has remained unbeaten on 18 occasions in T20Is and Team India has won all those games. Some record that!

India were always playing the catching up game during the run chase but the artist of chases, the King of big matches had it cover all the time. Even with almost 50 needed off the last 3 overs and a Pakistani bowling unit, Kohli remained unfazed to take India to a historic win. The aggression was back, the fist pumps on even singles and doubles were back, and if there was a comeback for ages, then this would be it. This one is surely for ages, the KING has delivered once again Pakistan, in an ICC tournament, and during a run chase. Take a bow, Kohli!