    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homesports News

    Watch | Virat Kohli's majestic six over cover in T20 World Cup semifinal

    sports | IST

    Watch | Virat Kohli's majestic six over cover in T20 World Cup semifinal

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Despite a nervy start from India, losing opener KL Rahul in the 2nd over, Virat Kohli walked out and laid down the gauntlet with a thumping six over cover against Chris Woakes.

    India take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. After Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground, all eyes are now focussed on the Men in Blue with the prospect of a mount-watering final between the two rivals on the cards.
    However, Rohit Sharma’s men first have to overcome Jos Buttler’s England who have been in good form so far, losing just one match in the tournament.
    Buttler won the Toss at Adelaide and interestingly opted to bowl first despite England enjoying good success in 2022 when chasing. The decision was soon justified though with the wicket of opener KL Rahul in the second over.
    IND vs ENG Live | Follow India vs England LIVE match updates here 
    Rahul got off the mark with a boundary on the very first delivery but was then undone by a sharp bouncer from Chris Woakes. Rahul went for the cut but the extra bounce saw the ball come off the edge and into the welcome gloves of Buttler behind the wickets.
    Virat Kohli walked out at his favourite hunting ground away from India but the fans inside the Adelaide Oval were a bit shocked after that rocky start.
    Kohli though showed no nerves and quickly went about calming the Indian fans’ nerves as well. With Woakes steaming in for the second over of his spell, Kohli waited calmly in the crease before presenting the full face of his bat and unleashing a lethal lofted drive to send the ball flying over cover for six.
    That majestic shot from Kohli sent the fans into raptures with the decibel level going up immediately inside the stadium.
    Watch Kohli tear into Chris Woakes on the first ball of the fourth over.
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng