Despite a nervy start from India, losing opener KL Rahul in the 2nd over, Virat Kohli walked out and laid down the gauntlet with a thumping six over cover against Chris Woakes.

India take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. After Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground, all eyes are now focussed on the Men in Blue with the prospect of a mount-watering final between the two rivals on the cards.

However, Rohit Sharma’s men first have to overcome Jos Buttler’s England who have been in good form so far, losing just one match in the tournament.

Buttler won the Toss at Adelaide and interestingly opted to bowl first despite England enjoying good success in 2022 when chasing. The decision was soon justified though with the wicket of opener KL Rahul in the second over.

Rahul got off the mark with a boundary on the very first delivery but was then undone by a sharp bouncer from Chris Woakes. Rahul went for the cut but the extra bounce saw the ball come off the edge and into the welcome gloves of Buttler behind the wickets.

Virat Kohli walked out at his favourite hunting ground away from India but the fans inside the Adelaide Oval were a bit shocked after that rocky start.

Kohli though showed no nerves and quickly went about calming the Indian fans’ nerves as well. With Woakes steaming in for the second over of his spell, Kohli waited calmly in the crease before presenting the full face of his bat and unleashing a lethal lofted drive to send the ball flying over cover for six.

That majestic shot from Kohli sent the fans into raptures with the decibel level going up immediately inside the stadium.

