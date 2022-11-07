By Dustin Yarde

The Indian batting maestro has put in some stunning performances, including three unbeaten half-centuries, at the ongoing T20I World Cup that is underway in Australia.

Virat Kohli has established himself as the living embodiment of the phrase “Class is Permanent” with his return to form at one of the grandest stages, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Such have been his performances that the International Cricket Council (ICC) have bestowed the 33-year-old batter with the Player of the Month award for October 2022.

Kohli began the month in October with an unbeaten 49 off just 28 balls to help India post a mammoth 237/3 en route to victory against South Africa in the 2nd of their three-match T20I series.

King Kohli then made a grand entrance on the T20 World Cup stage as he helped rescue India from a spot of bother as they chased Pakistan’s total of 159/8 in their world cup opener.

With India reduced to 31/4, Kohli scripted a spectacular victory with a knock of class, scoring an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls, including a delightful six down the ground against Haris Rauf which left both fans and experts swooning.

Kohli then made it back-to-back centuries as he followed it up with an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls against Netherlands in India’s next fixture. His only poor outing in October was in India’s defeat to South Africa, their only defeat at the 2022 World Cup so far.

Speaking to the ICC after receiving the award, Kohli said, “It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me.”

Not forgetting the other nominees and his teammates, Kohli went on to add, “I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability.”

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller were the other nominees for the award along with Kohli, however the Indian maestro beat them to claim the title.

