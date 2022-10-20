    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    T20 World Cup 2022: UAE knock Namibia out of T20 WC in Australia with historic win

    T20 World Cup 2022: UAE knock Namibia out of T20 WC in Australia with historic win

    T20 World Cup 2022: UAE knock Namibia out of T20 WC in Australia with historic win
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Muhammad Waseem came up with an all-round show as UAE scripted their first ever T20 World Cup win, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the concluding group A match here on Thursday. Courtesy UAE's win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 from Group A, along with Sri Lanka, while Namibia, who were in the reckoning before the match, got also eliminated.

    Muhammad Waseem came up with an all-round show as UAE scripted their first ever T20 World Cup win, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the concluding group A match at Geelong on Thursday, October 20. Courtesy UAE's win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 from Group A, along with Sri Lanka, while Namibia, who were in the reckoning before the match, got also eliminated.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    UAE were already eliminated after Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs earlier in the day. Chasing 149 for a win on a two-paced pitch, Namibia lost half their side inside 10 overs and it was then left to the seasoned David Wiese to steer their ship with 55 from 36 balls. He hit three fours and as many sixes.
    But, the effort proved insufficient as Waseem (1/16 from two overs) came out on top with a perfect final over and dismissed Wiese to seal a memorable victory. Wiese had a superb 70-run eighth wicket partnership with Ruben Turmpelmann who played the perfect foil with occasional boundaries and clever rotation of the strike in his 25 not out of 24 balls.
    Also Read
    | Babar Azam vs Rohit Sharma, who is the more successful T20I captain
    Namibia needed 20 runs from the last two overs, but Zahoor Khan came up with a perfect penultimate over and conceded just six runs, cleverly mixing up his deliveries and bowling with cross-seam.
    With pressure getting on him, Wiese went for a big hit in the final over and holed out at the long on boundary. Earlier, Waseem slammed a composed 50 (41b; 1x4, 3x6) while skipper CP Rizwan remained unbeaten on 43 from 29 deliveries to take UAE to a fighting 148 for three after electing to bat.
    They got off to a slow start with Vritya Aravind struggling to step up and was dismissed for 21 from 32 deliveries. But once Rizwan joined Waseem at the crease, runs started flowing. After Waseem's departure, Basil Hameed (25 not out; 14 balls) provided the late push, scoring 33 runs in the last two overs, along with Rizwan who remained not out.
    Also Read | India vs Pakistan: Who holds the upper hand in the shortest format of the greatest cricket rivalry
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketT20 World Cup 2022UAE

    Previous Article

    In the face of dismal profitability, Bitcoin miners are looking for new ways to stay afloat

    Next Article

    Kim Kardashian to Oprah Winfrey – these celebs have the highest carbon footprint in the world

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng