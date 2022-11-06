Cross
    Homesports News

    T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka charged with rape in Sydney

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)

    Gunathilaka traveled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but didn’t play after being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman after being arrested in his Sydney hotel early on Sunday, November 6.

    Police said detectives began an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a Rose Bay home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs earlier in the week.
    They alleged the woman met Gunathilaka, who was in Sydney for the Twenty20 World Cup, after communicating with him for several days on a dating app before the assault on Wednesday.
    Also Read
    | FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on football over politics
    New South Wales police said the 31-year-old cricketer was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via video link and is expected to face court on Monday.
    Gunathilaka traveled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but didn’t play after being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.
    The left-handed batsman has played nearly 100 T20 and one-day internationals for Sri Lanka as well as eight test matches.
    Sri Lanka lost its final group match to England on Saturday in the T20 World Cup and left for home on Sunday.
    Tags

    CricketSri LankaT20 World Cup 2022

