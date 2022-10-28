By Dustin Yarde

Mini After two crushing last-ball defeats in the Super 12 stage, Pakistan find themselves in a difficult spot, sitting second from bottom in Group 2 with zero points.

Pakistan’s last-ball defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday, October 27, their second consecutive loss in that fashion at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, has left them in a tough spot in Group 2 of the tournament.

With zero points and placed second from bottom on the Group 2 Table, courtesy of only a better net run rate, the 2009 champions face an uphill task in their quest to make it to the next stage. It is noteworthy, that the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan began their campaign with a last-ball thriller against India where they were pegged back by Virat Kohli’s majestic knock. Their fans would’ve hoped for a strong response against Zimbabwe only to be left stunned by another brilliant Player of the Match performance, this time from Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza.

Raza pegged Pakistan back with a crucial spell of 3/25 to drag Zimbabwe back into the tie before keeping his cool to affect the run out of the final delivery and seal the 1-run victory

Back-to-back defeats mean Pakistan and Netherlands are the only two teams in Group 2 who are without any points on the table after two games played.

While qualification to the knockout stage seems unlikely, it’s still mathematically possible for Babar Azam’s team to reach the semi-finals if other results go their way.

What does Pakistan need to qualify for the T20 WC semi-finals?

Firstly, it goes without saying that Pakistan need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify. Here are their remaining fixtures:

Sunday 30 October: Netherlands v Pakistan, Perth Stadium

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

If Pakistan manage to avoid any washouts and win their remaining games they can attain a maximum of six points on the table. Even if that happens, Pakistan need a few other results to go their way.

Firstly, Pakistan need South Africa to lose against India on Sunday, October 30. Then if Pakistan can follow that up with a victory against the Proteas on November 3 that will knock Temba Bavuma’s team out of the race for the semi-finals.

Pakistan also need Zimbabwe to lose two out of their remaining three matches. The Chevrons remaining games are against Bangladesh (October 30), Netherlands (November 2), and India (November 6). Again, it’s likely that Pakistan might need the help of their neighbours India to do them a favour later in the group.

However, it’s also important to note if Zimbabwe win against both Bangladesh and Netherlands, that they would qualify for the semi-finals provided South Africa lose to both India and Pakistan.

Lastly, Pakistan also need Bangladesh to lose one game. Bangladesh face Zimbabwe (October 30), India (November 2) and Pakistan (November 6) in their remaining three games.

Notably, Shakib Al Hasan's men face Pakistan in their final Group game and there’s also a possibility that qualification could come down to a direct shootout based on Net Run Rate between these two teams.