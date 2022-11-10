T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli scripts history, first batter to score 4,000 T20I runs

By Ravi P Sharma

Virat Kohli achieved the feat in his 115th T20I. Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill are behind him on the list of batters with most runs in the shortest format.

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. And the star Indian batter continued his purple patch in the semifinal against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. He became the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is.

The former Indian captain reached the landmark on the last ball of the 15th over. Kohli played a wristy cover drive off a half volley from Liam Livingstone that reached the boundary. He achieved the feat in his 115th T20I. Second on the list is Indian captain Rohit Sharma (148 matches) with 3,853 runs. New Zealand batter Martin Guptill is third with 3,531 in 122 matches.

After crossing the landmark 4000-run mark in T20Is, Virat went on to hit his 37th fifty in the shortest format. It was his fourth half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under. He also added another special feather to his illustrious hat. Kohli became the first player to hit three fifty-plus scores in T20 World Cup semifinals.

But for the first time in T20Is, Kohli was dismissed at the Adelaide Oval. Before the match, Virat was unbeaten at the ground and had 154 runs in two matches. The Delhi boy also reached the top of another elite list. He now has the most runs (639) against England in T20Is.

In a format where batters try to muscle the ball and play innovative shots, Kohli has gone about doing his business with a lot of grace and elan with orthodox cricketing shots. And the 34-year-old, with reignited passion and more fire under his belly, looks all set to score heaps of runs across formats and break & make several more records in the matches to come.