IPL 2021 | RR vs SRH match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals looks to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League. RR are currently placed sixth in the point table while SRH is already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses.

RR would definitely fancy their chances against SRH in the battle of strugglers. In the first leg in India, RR defeated SRH by 55 runs. RR bowling unit continues its impressive show. The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, young Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Saklariya have impressed with the ball, while South African Tabrez Shamsi and Tewatia have delivered the goods in the spin department

But it is the batting department that is letting RR down. While Samson seems to be in good form the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal , Mahipal Lomror , Liam Livingstone and David Miller all failed to stitch a partnership with Samson. All-rounders Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia didn't help their cause either.

Key player:

With the remaining batters finding the going tough skipper Sanju Samson will have to lead from the front.

Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi/Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

SRH, on the other hand, has had a disastrous campaign this season, suffering eight losses out of nine games they have played so far. With nothing to lose after being knocked out of the tournament, bottom-placed SRH will look to play party-poopers from here on. The likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad along with star batter David Warner also failed to provide the much-needed impetus to SRH's batting. SRH's bowling is over-reliant on spin sensation Rashid Khan as it has been a mediocre outing this season for the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder.

Key player: Spin sensation Rashid Khan has not had a great tournament by his own high standards but he is still the one who could still provide SRH with the second win.

Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Virat Singh/Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RR: 8/11

SRH: 6/5

