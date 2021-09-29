IPL 2021 | RR vs RCB match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

With a thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals today.

For the Bangalore side, the win over Mumbai that came after two back to back defeats means that they are still at the top half of the table and is painfully close to getting qualified. The batting looks ok with Kohli, Padikkal and Maxwell coming good with the bat. However, AB de Villiers’ lack of form is a cause of concern.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel is the star with six wickets from three matches, including a hat-trick in the last match, and Yuzvendra Chahal is also in fine form with five dismissals. A bit of worry is New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has not taken any wicket from the two matches he has played so far.

Key player

: Virat Kohli is yet to come to his usual form in both IPL and international cricket this year. However, with the decision about relinquishing the captain post taken, he would be looking to bat much freely than earlier.

Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, has been outplayed by their respective opponents in their last two matches after winning their first game by two runs. Except for captain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, most of the RR batsmen are struggling. Among bowlers, Kartik Tyagi (3 wickets), Chetan Sakariya (4 wickets) and Mustafizur Rahman (3 wickets) have done reasonably well for the side.

Key player: With the remaining batters finding the going tough skipper Sanju Samson will have to lead from the front.

Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RR: 6/5

RCB: 8/11

-with agency inputs