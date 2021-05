The whole country is in a state of shock after wrestler and two-time Olympic medalist Sushil was arrested in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The latest is that the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday has taken him to Chhatrasal Stadium and his flat in the national capital to further probe the case. Here are some other examples of homicide allegations against sports stars.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Ex-cricketer and politician Sidhu have worn many hats including that of a commentator and comedy show judge, but he would rather forget this incident. Sidhu allegedly hit a 65-year-old man on the head during an argument over the parking of a car in 1988 leading to his death. While he was initially found guilty and sentenced to a three-year prison term for culpable homicide, the Supreme Court acquitted him of culpable homicide and convicted him of only causing hurt.

Oscar Pistorius: The South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete, popularly called the blade runner, is on trial for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after her body was found with gunshot wounds. He has claimed that he accidentally shot her after thinking it was an intruder.( Image: oscpistorius, Instagram)

OJ Simpson: The American football legend was involved in arguably one of the most famous sports trials, now also turned into a popular show, after being charged with the murders of Ron Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson. However, he was later acquitted. (Image: Ojsimpsonofficial, Instagram)

Rubin Carter: Boxing legend Rubin Carter was arrested in connection with a triple murder in 1966. However, his conviction was overturned in 1985. (Representative image)