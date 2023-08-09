Suryakumar Yadav wants to replicate his success in T20 in ODIs too

Yadav's blistering knock was yet another reminder of how good a T20 batter he is. The 32-year-old is the no.1 ranked T20I batsman in the world and has an impressive average of 45.64 including three hundreds and 14 fifties in the format. But strangely he has failed to impress in 50-over cricket. His ODI numbers are less flattering with Yadav averaging 24.33 and logging a highest score of 64 in his 26 appearances.

Suryakumar Yadav came to India's rescue in the third T20I against the West Indies on Tuesday. Heading into the match India were 0-2 down in the series needing nothing other than a win to keep the series alive. West Indies set a target of 160 for India in the crucial third match and Yadav smashed a blistering 83 off 44 balls, helping India chase down the victory target with 13 balls remaining. The seven-wicket victory leaves India 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

"I didn't do anything different. I've been batting the same way in the last two years," Yadav, who was named player of the match, told reporters.

"Everything kept falling in place for me."

"To be honest, my ODI stats are pretty bad," he said, attributing the problem to fewer ODI matches in the calendar.

"I must be honest about it, and we discuss these things openly in the dressing room."

The message to him from coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma has been to take his time before playing his natural explosive game, Yadav said.

"This is a format that I don't play very often. They asked me to rethink my approach.

"They said 'You know how much damage you can inflict in the last 10-15 overs. We just want you to go and face 45-50 balls.'

"Now the ball is in my court - how to make most of that opportunity, and bat according to team requirement."