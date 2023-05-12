Suryakumar Yadav thrills Wankhede crowd en route to his first IPL hundred

SKY, as Suryakumar is fondly known, reached his century, on the last delivery of the Mumbai Indians' innings as he hit a ball by Alzarri Joseph for a six. As SKY raised his arms to celebrate his achievement, the Wankhede crowd stood on its feet to applaud the stunning innings.

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav thrilled the Wankhede crowd on Friday evening as he roared his way to his maiden hundred in Indian Premier League. Suryakumar reached the milestone as Mumbai Indians were facing defending champions Gujarat Titans in a crucial fixture.

SKY, as Suryakumar is fondly known, reached his century, on the last delivery of the Mumbai Indians' innings as he hit a ball by Alzarri Joseph for a six. As SKY raised his arms to celebrate his achievement, the Wankhede crowd stood on its feet to applaud the stunning innings.

SKY remained unbeaten on 103 in 49 deliveries and his innings was decorated with 11 fours and six sixes.

The innings propelled Suryakumar into third place on the list of the leading run-scorers in IPL 2023. Suryakumar has aggregated 479 runs from 12 innings and is only behind Faf du Plessis (576 runs) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (575 runs).

Suryakumar's stellar effort ensured that Mumbai Indians finished with a daunting score of 218/5 after 20 overs.

The knock ensured that several records were broken along the way.

Firstly, SKY's unbeaten 103 is now also the highest individual score against Gujarat Titans. The previous best performance against the Hardik Pandya led side was 92 by Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad the knock which came in the first match of this season.

Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL history to post five totals of over 200 in a single season of the IPL. Mumbai previously scored 214/8 vs. Punjab Kings, 214/4 vs. Rajasthan Royals, 216/4 vs. Punjab Kings (reverse fixture) and 200/4 vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Finally, the score of 218/5 is now the highest total against Gujarat Titans. The previous best was 207/7 by Kolkata Knight Riders in a successful run chase best remembered for Rinku Singh's five sixes in last five deliveries of the match.