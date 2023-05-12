Suryakumar Yadav thrills Wankhede crowd en route to his first IPL hundred

SKY, as Suryakumar is fondly known, reached his century, on the last delivery of the Mumbai Indians' innings as he hit a ball by Alzarri Joseph for a six. As SKY raised his arms to celebrate his achievement, the Wankhede crowd stood on its feet to applaud the stunning innings.

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav thrilled the Wankhede crowd on Friday evening as he roared his way to his maiden hundred in Indian Premier League. Suryakumar reached the milestone as Mumbai Indians were facing defending champions Gujarat Titans in a crucial fixture.

SKY, as Suryakumar is fondly known, reached his century, on the last delivery of the Mumbai Indians' innings as he hit a ball by Alzarri Joseph for a six. As SKY raised his arms to celebrate his achievement, the Wankhede crowd stood on its feet to applaud the stunning innings.

SKY remained unbeaten on 103 in 49 deliveries and his innings was decorated with 11 fours and six sixes.