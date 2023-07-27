Suryakumar Yadav spotted wearing Sanju Samson's jersey during the 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Instead of wearing his regular no.63 shirt, Suryakumar wore Samson's no.9 jersey as he took field against the West Indies. While Suryakumar was part of India's playing XI for the first ODI, Samson warmed the bench.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was strangely spotted wearing Sanju Samson's jersey during the first ODI between India and the West Indies played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Instead of wearing his regular no.63 shirt, Suryakumar wore Samson's no.9 jersey as he took field against the West Indies.

While Suryakumar was part of India's playing XI for the first ODI, Samson warmed the bench.

Abhinav Mukund -- one of the commentators for India's tour of the West Indies -- when on air during his commentary stint suggested that Suryakumar likely forgot his shirt in the team hotel and hence had to borrow Samson's jersey for the match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sharma's call to bowl first proved helpful for India as West Indies were shot-out on just 114.

Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav wrecked havoc as the two bowlers combined to pick 7 of the 10 wickets to fall. While Jadeja claimed 3 wickets, Kuldeep had four wickets to his name.

India made the chase a little awkward for themselves as they lost 5 wickets in a rather innocuous looking chase. With a target of only 115, Rohit shuffled the batting order as he sent Ishan Kishan to open the Indian innings along with regular opener Shubman Gill. As India kept losing wickets, other batters were promoted up in the batting order. Only after the fall of the fifth wicket that Rohit walked out to bat. It was only the second time in ODIs since the start of January 2013 that Rohit batted outside of the top six.

Thankfully Kishan's 46-ball 52 helped India in the chase. India eventually reached home in 22.5 overs.