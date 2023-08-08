Suryakumar Yadav scales unique milestone as India beats West Indies in 3rd T20I in Guyana

He became the second-quickest to notch 100 sixes in the shortest format in international cricket, only behind West Indian swashbuckler Evin Lewis who did so in 42 innings.

Indian vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav scaled a unique milestone on Tuesday as he completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket in the match against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated the home team by seven wickets to come back 2-1 into the series.

The victory was powered by the Mumbai Indians (MI) star, who slammed 83 runs off 44 deliveries in an innings including 10 boundaries and four maximums to take India home in the chase of 160 runs. In the process, the 32-year-old reached the aforementioned feat, rounding off the record in merely 49 innings in his 51st T20I for the country.

He became the second-quickest to notch 100 sixes in the shortest format in international cricket, only behind West Indian swashbuckler Evin Lewis who did so in 42 innings.

“It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that's what the team management also wanted. I have practised these strokes a lot and I love doing that. We have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted it gave me a lot of confidence,” Suryakumar said after the game.

Also Read:

“It was a great innings from him at the other end. It was running on the back of my mind but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that,” he added.

Rohit Sharma tops the charts with the most sixes in T20I cricket, having slammed 182 maximums in 148 innings. He is followed by Martin Guptill (173), Aaron Finch (125), Chris Gayle (124), and Paul Stirling (123).