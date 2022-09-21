Suryakumar Yadav leaves Pakistan captain Babar Azam behind in ICC Men's T20I rankings for batsmen

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Following his thrilling 46 runs from just 25 balls against Australia in the first of the three T20Is at Mohali on Tuesday, Suryakumar has climbed up in the ranking charts and is now third on the men's T20I player rankings for the batsmen. Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan continues to be the number one ranked batsman in the format.

In bowling, Aussie speedster Josh Hazlewood remains the no 1 ranked T20I bowler, but his teammate leg-spinner Adam Zampa slipped a rank to fifth after he was punished for 36 runs from his four overs and failed to claim any wicket at Mohali. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only Indian bowler ranked in the top-10. However, he too dropped two places to the ninth spot after yet another poor show. Bhuvneshwar went wicketless in the series opener against Australia and leaked 52 runs in his spell.

In the all-rounders' rankings, India's Hardik Pandya jumped two places to take the fifth spot. He played a stunning innings of 71 from mere 30 balls and bowled two overs for 22 runs against the reigning T20 World Champions. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was dismissed on just 1 and bowled only an over saw his rank slip by one place and is now ranked sixth.