Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

By CNBCTV18.com

Former Indian batsman, Suresh Raina, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The left-landed batsman did not play in the Indian Premier League this season and it was widely anticipated that the announcement was around the corner.

Raina is the first Indian to hit hundreds in all three formats of the game, all of which were scored outside India.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Raina tweeted.

Raina, also fondly known as Mr IPL, went unsold in this year's IPL auctions with even Chennai Super Kings not bidding for the player who was a backbone of their batting lineup in the past.

Raina retired from international cricket in 2020 making the announcement just after former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15.

Raina was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni’s leadership.