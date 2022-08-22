Supreme Court directs AIFF elections be held as per concerns raised by FIFA

By CNBCTV18.com

Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that it had appointed to manage the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and directed the AIFF to hold its election as required by FIFA. The country's apex court was hearing pleas regarding AIFF's new pending Constitution and the recent ban by FIFA.

The AIFF's day-to-day management will now be looked after by acting secretary general Sunando Dhar until the fresh elections are held.

The union government had filed an application in the SC on August 21 seeking an end to the mandate of CoA as demanded by FIFA.

SC held that the mandate of the court-appointed CoA will culminate with the completion of the election process.

SC in its order said that it is seeking to facilitate the lifting of FIFA suspension of AIFF. The court said that it had passed orders to ensure that the prestige of the nation is upheld by hosting the world cup.

With FIFA banning AIFF, India was stripped of its right to host the FIFA U17 World Cup, which will be held in October.

The court deferred the date of the election by a week and the new date of the election is August 28.