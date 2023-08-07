homesports NewsSunrisers Hyderabad parts ways with Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori announced as the new head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad parts ways with Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori announced as the new head coach

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 2:42:53 PM IST (Updated)

The position left vacant will now be taken up by former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori. Vettori has coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. At international level he has served as the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh national side. His most recent assignment is with Australia's men's cricket team as an assistant coach cum spin bowling coach. Vettori will take over the SRH's head coach role ahead of the 2024 IPL season. 

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways Brian Lara. The former West Indies captain was with SRH as the head coach for the past two seasons. The team took to social media to announce Lara's departure.
 


Under Lara SRH could not taste much success as the team finished eighth and tenth in the 2022 and the 2023 season of the IPL.
The position left vacant will now be taken up by former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori.
 

Vettori has coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. At international level he has served as the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh national side. His most recent assignment is with Australia's men's cricket team as an assistant coach cum spin bowling coach. Vettori will take over the SRH's head coach role ahead of the 2024 IPL season.
 
 
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 2:42 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

Recommended Articles

View All

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read