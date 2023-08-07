Sunrisers Hyderabad parts ways with Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori announced as the new head coach

The position left vacant will now be taken up by former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori. Vettori has coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. At international level he has served as the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh national side. His most recent assignment is with Australia's men's cricket team as an assistant coach cum spin bowling coach. Vettori will take over the SRH's head coach role ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways Brian Lara. The former West Indies captain was with SRH as the head coach for the past two seasons. The team took to social media to announce Lara's departure.

Under Lara SRH could not taste much success as the team finished eighth and tenth in the 2022 and the 2023 season of the IPL.

The position left vacant will now be taken up by former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori .

Vettori has coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. At international level he has served as the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh national side. His most recent assignment is with Australia's men's cricket team as an assistant coach cum spin bowling coach. Vettori will take over the SRH's head coach role ahead of the 2024 IPL season.