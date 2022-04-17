Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab for fourth straight win

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab scored 151 all out after being put in to bat.

Liam Livingstone was the top scorer for Punjab with 60 runs off 33 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Malik took three wickets and a run out in the 20th over ended up being a maiden one in the match. In response, Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 152/2 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 35 not out, Aiden Markram 41 not out).

