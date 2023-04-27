Sundar's most recent appearance for SRH was on Monday against Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday. The 23-year-old picked 3 wickets and scored 24 runs in the match that SRH lost by 7 runs. His performance against Capitals took his season aggregate to 60 runs and 3 wickets.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday dealt with an injury blow as their Indian allrounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

SRH posted the update about Sundar's injury via their Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

The franchise has not yet announced a replacement for Sundar.

Sunrisers remain stuck at the ninth place on the IPL 2023 points table and they next take on Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday for the return leg.