Sunil Gavaskar questions selectors over Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice-captain

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised yet another question on BCCI-led Team India's squads for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. For the test series, BCCI appointed Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain while Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both formats. Rahane who made a comeback WTC Final against Australia after a long time proved his bankability in the final as he was India's top performer with the bat in the match.

"There is nothing wrong in having Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain, but a missed opportunity to groom a young player. At least, tell a young player that we are looking at you as a future captain. So, he starts to think as a future leader," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

The veteran batter had a few suggestions for Rohit's role as well, which could be considered in future for captaincy.