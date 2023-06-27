CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsSunil Gavaskar questions selectors over Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice captain

Sunil Gavaskar questions selectors over Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice-captain

Sunil Gavaskar questions selectors over Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice-captain
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 10:09:58 AM IST (Published)

Ajinkya Rahane who made a comeback WTC Final against Australia after a long time proved his bankability in the final as he was India's top performer with the bat in the match.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised yet another question on BCCI-led Team India's squads for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. For the test series, BCCI appointed Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain while Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both formats. Rahane who made a comeback WTC Final against Australia after a long time proved his bankability in the final as he was India's top performer with the bat in the match.

"There is nothing wrong in having Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain, but a missed opportunity to groom a young player. At least, tell a young player that we are looking at you as a future captain. So, he starts to think as a future leader," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.
Also read: Will India go with Sanju Samson as their wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup 2023?
The veteran batter had a few suggestions for Rohit's role as well, which could be considered in future for captaincy.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X