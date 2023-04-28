Sunil Gavaskar questions Ambati Rayudu's entry as Impact Player for CSK

Ambati Rayudu who has been contributing to the yellow team as an Impact player, stepped out to bat at a crucial point in the last away game but was sent at duck by Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the last game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni's team lost the game by 32 runs. Ambati Rayudu who has been contributing to the yellow team as an Impact player, stepped out to bat at a crucial point in the last away game but was sent at duck by Ravichandran Ashwin. Rayudu came in at number four in CSK's 203-run chase. Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar felt that his performance as an Impact player is creating no impact on the game as Rayudu did not play any part in the match till then.

"He did not field and was drafted in as an Impact Player, which means he probably wasn't warmed up properly. You got to the field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar said on commentary when Rayudu got out.