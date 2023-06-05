Sunil Gavaskar predicts India's playing XI for WTC final, points out concern at No. 6 spot

Both the teams will bring their A-game forward as India had beaten Australia in the last test series and Pat Cummins' men would like to redeem their last loss.

Taking all of this under consideration, Gavaskar has named his playing XI for the India and pointed out that the one big concern for Rohit Sharma's men is at the No. 6 spot.

“I will talk about the batting, and that will be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as one-two. No. 3 is (Cheteshwar) Pujara, No. 4 is (Virat) Kohli, No. 5 is Ajinkya Rahane. No. 6 is where there is just a little bit of a concern,” Gavaskar said on a talk show.

“I would imagine No. 6 would be either (Srikar) Bharat or Ishan Kishan. They are talking about Bharat because he has played all these matches so far. So will probably stick with Bharat at six,” Gavaskar said. “I would imagine No. 6 would be either (Srikar) Bharat or Ishan Kishan. They are talking about Bharat because he has played all these matches so far. So will probably stick with Bharat at six,” Gavaskar said.

“No. 7 will be (Ravindra) Jadeja. If it’s a bright day and a bright prediction, then I think you are looking at Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin at No. 7 and No. 8. No. 9, 10 and 11 will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and maybe Shardul Thakur,” he added.

Indian playing XI for WTC final predicted by Sunil Gavaskar:

1 - Rohit Sharma (captain)

2 - Shubman Gill

3 - Cheteshwar Pujara

4 - Virat Kohli

5 - Ajinkya Rahane

6 - KS Bharat (wicketkeeper)

7 - Ravindra Jadeja

8 - Ravichandran Ashwin

9 - Mohammad Shami

10 - Mohammed Siraj

11 - Shardul Thakur.

Bharat had played all four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series in February-March this year. His glovework behind the stumps was neat but he aggregated only 101 runs in six innings with the bat. His highest score was 44 and hence his batting has been under the scanner. There have been suggestions for Kishan to replace Bharat given the former's arguably superior batting ability.

The Oval has historically produced batting-friendly tracks and Kishan's counter-attacking style could possibly reap rich dividends especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has excelled in English conditions previously. However, the Indian team management's final call on this dilemma will only be revealed on Wednesday.