Sunil Gavaskar predicts India's playing XI for WTC final, points out concern at No. 6 spot

Both the teams will bring their A-game forward as India had beaten Australia in the last test series and Pat Cummins' men would like to redeem their last loss.

With all eyes on World Test Championship (WTC) final, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has made a prediction for the playing XI of the Indian squad ahead of the big clash at The Oval. Both the teams will bring their A-game forward as India had beaten Australia in the last test series and Pat Cummins' men would like to redeem their last loss.

Taking all of this under consideration, Gavaskar has named his playing XI for the India and pointed out that the one big concern for Rohit Sharma's men is at the No. 6 spot.

“I will talk about the batting, and that will be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as one-two. No. 3 is (Cheteshwar) Pujara, No. 4 is (Virat) Kohli, No. 5 is Ajinkya Rahane. No. 6 is where there is just a little bit of a concern,” Gavaskar said on a talk show.