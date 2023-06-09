Sunil Gavaskar points out what went wrong with Virat Kohli's batting in the WTC final

Talking about Kohli's dismissal, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the two bouncers allowed per over are the reason that complicates the batting position of the batters.

During the first innings of the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Virat Kohli fell for Mitchell Starc's short ball bouncer and was caught by Steve Smith at second slip. India closed out the day's play at 151-5 at the stumps, trailing the Australian team by 318 runs.

Talking about Kohli's dismissal, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the two bouncers allowed per over are the reason that complicates the batting position of the batters.

"Because of the fact that there are only two bouncers allowed per over nowadays, most of the batters are on to the front foot which means that they are not able to get on to the backfoot and give themselves that extra yard where you could have probably dropped your wrist or let the ball go," Gavaskar said during commentary.

He added, "Yes, it was a tough delivery because he was committed onto the front foot, his weight was so much on the front foot that he wasn't able to withdraw his bat at the last moment."

For the first time in Test history, none of the Indian top four scored more than 15 runs. India's batting order collapsed as none of the top orders could stand Australia's bowling test. Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and Kohli (14) failed to make an impact for Team India.

Gavaskar even praised the Indian bowlers for recovering well and putting up a good show to bowl out Australia for 469. However, he was disappointed with the effort put up by the batsmen and said that they should have performed better given the playing conditions at The Oval.

In the post-match presentation, Steve Smith extended his support to Kohli and said that he had to face really tough bowling on Day 2. "Virat Kohli got a very difficult ball, he couldn't really do much there to be fair that was a very difficult delivery," Smith mentioned.