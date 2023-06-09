Sunil Gavaskar points out what went wrong with Virat Kohli's batting in the WTC final

Talking about Kohli's dismissal, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the two bouncers allowed per over are the reason that complicates the batting position of the batters.

During the first innings of the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Virat Kohli fell for Mitchell Starc's short ball bouncer and was caught by Steve Smith at second slip. India closed out the day's play at 151-5 at the stumps, trailing the Australian team by 318 runs.

"Because of the fact that there are only two bouncers allowed per over nowadays, most of the batters are on to the front foot which means that they are not able to get on to the backfoot and give themselves that extra yard where you could have probably dropped your wrist or let the ball go," Gavaskar said during commentary.