Sunil Chhetri stars in final as India win Intercontinental Cup with 2-0 win against Lebanon

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri starred with an impeccable goal in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha to help steer the Blue Tigers to a championship victory on Sunday. Mumbai City FC attacker Lallianzuala Chhangte was the other goal-scorer as the Indian backline led by the towering Sandesh Jhingan maintained a clean sheet to ensure that the home team lifted the trophy courtesy a terrific and comprehensive outing in the summit clash.

Buoyed by the lead and backed by a near-capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, India consolidated their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target in the 66th minute, leaving the fans delighted and their 99-ranked opponents stunned.

In hot and humid conditions, both the teams had their fair share of chances in the first half but could not make use of them, just like the goalless stalemate they played out in an inconsequential match two days ago.

And while India had more possession of the ball -- nearly 58 percent -- the Lebanese had seven shots at goal as compared to three by the home team which again seemed to be lacking in ideas in the opponent's final third.

However, all that changed after the half-time break. First a charging Chhangte surged into the box and cut it back for Chhetri, who calmly tapped the ball in past the Lebanese goalkeeper Ali Sabeh from close for the opener. The goal was a result of an excellent build-up as Nikhil Poojary managed to slip in the ball through little space to Chhangte who then laid it for his inspirational skipper.

Their tails up after the opener, the Indians looked to press home the advantage and they wre rewarded with a second goal through Chhangte. Having received a ball from Chhetri, substitute Naorem Mahesh Singh attempted to put it past the Lebanese custodian, who saved it but could not keep the ball with him. Off the rebound, Chhangte converted to double India's lead.