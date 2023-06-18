CNBC TV18
Sunil Chhetri stars in final as India win Intercontinental Cup with 2-0 win against Lebanon

Jun 18, 2023

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri starred with an impeccable goal in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha to help steer the Blue Tigers to a championship victory on Sunday. Mumbai City FC star Lallianzuala Chhangte was the other goal-scorer as the Indian backline led by the towering Sandesh Jhingan maintained a clean sheet to ensure that the home team lifted the trophy courtesy a terrific and comprehensive outing in the summit clash.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri starred with an impeccable goal in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha to help steer the Blue Tigers to a championship victory on Sunday. Mumbai City FC attacker Lallianzuala Chhangte was the other goal-scorer as the Indian backline led by the towering Sandesh Jhingan maintained a clean sheet to ensure that the home team lifted the trophy courtesy a terrific and comprehensive outing in the summit clash.

Murali Sreeshankar gave dope sample voluntarily so that nobody points finger of suspicion after big jump: Report
Buoyed by the lead and backed by a near-capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, India consolidated their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target in the 66th minute, leaving the fans delighted and their 99-ranked opponents stunned.
In hot and humid conditions, both the teams had their fair share of chances in the first half but could not make use of them, just like the goalless stalemate they played out in an inconsequential match two days ago.
X