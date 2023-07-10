Sunil Chhetri opens up on friendship and discussions with Virat Kohli

Sunil Chhetri led the Indian team to back-to-back titles in the last couple of months. He first captained the Blue Tigers to the Intercontinental Championship win in Odisha last month and then the national team defeated Kuwait in penalties to win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) championship for the ninth time earlier this month.

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri divulged details of the friendship he shares with former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in a recent interview with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) channel. The two sporting stalwarts grew up in New Delhi and have a special connection with the ISL as well, which is India’s top-tier football league.

Kohli co-owns FC Goa whereas Chhetri is the captain of Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs and the Blues share a long-drawn rivalry and are amongst the most successful clubs in the league. However, off the pitch, Chhetri seems to have found a match in Kohli as the two engage in discussions related to overcoming high-pressure situations in their respective sports.

“We talk about a lot of normal things. We share a lot of laughter. We share a lot of jokes and a lot of funny stuff. I have had a lot of deep and meaningful chats. It’s not like we talk 24x7 every day. There are phases when we don’t talk for months but the best part is that he understands and so do I. But, we catch up exactly from where we left it,” Chhetri said in the interview.

He added, “The few times when I have felt the heat of who I am and the need to perform and the few times that he has felt the heat of who he is and the need to perform, is exactly when we have chatted. He understands that not everyone can understand what we are going through and it just hits the right note.”

