Sumit Nagal takes a set off Roger Federer before losing on US Open debut

Updated : August 27, 2019 09:18 AM IST

India’s Sumit Nagal created ripples after winning the first set 6-4 against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their US Open first round clash at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. However, he couldn’t sustain his opening round heroic and went down 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to crash out of the tournament.
The No. 190 ranked Indian was ousted in the first qualifying rounds at the French Open and Wimbledon last year before upsetting the odds and earn himself a chance to measure himself against tennis royalty at this year's last Grand Slam.
The 2019 season hasn’t been easy for the 22-year-old who suffered a shoulder injury at the start of the year and slid down to No. 361 in the world rankings before clawing to a respectable 190.
