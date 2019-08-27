Sumit Nagal takes a set off Roger Federer before losing on US Open debut
Updated : August 27, 2019 09:18 AM IST
India’s Sumit Nagal created ripples after winning the first set 6-4 against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their US Open first round clash at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. However, he couldn’t sustain his opening round heroic and went down 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to crash out of the tournament.
The No. 190 ranked Indian was ousted in the first qualifying rounds at the French Open and Wimbledon last year before upsetting the odds and earn himself a chance to measure himself against tennis royalty at this year's last Grand Slam.
The 2019 season hasn’t been easy for the 22-year-old who suffered a shoulder injury at the start of the year and slid down to No. 361 in the world rankings before clawing to a respectable 190.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more