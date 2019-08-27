Sumit Nagal takes a set off Roger Federer before losing on US Open debut

India’s Sumit Nagal created ripples after winning the first set 6-4 against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their US Open first round clash at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. However, he couldn’t sustain his opening round heroic and went down 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to crash out of the tournament.

It was Nagal’s first foray in to the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament and he faced the man regarded as the greatest of all time at the iconic Flushing Meadows.

Nagal won three qualifying rounds to book his dream opening round clash against Federer in New York. The No. 190 ranked Indian was ousted in the first qualifying rounds at the French Open and Wimbledon last year before upsetting the odds and earn himself a chance to measure himself against tennis royalty at this year's last Grand Slam.

Matches of this magnitude aren’t common in Indian tennis. They are no frequent than once a generation chimera on the tennis firmament. Vijay Amritraj had squared off against the Australian legend Rod Laver at the 1973 US Open before Leander Paes stretched Andre Agassi to four sets 23 years later in 1996 at the Flushing Meadows.

Nagal facing the Swiss great has understandably created ripples in the country.

The 2019 season hasn’t been easy for the 22-year-old who suffered a shoulder injury at the start of the year and slid down to No. 361 in the world rankings before clawing to a respectable 190. The year that began on a damp note has turned into a dream for Nagal as he qualified for his first main draw appearance at an ATP 500 tournament, taking the qualifiers route to the tournament proper at the Hamburg European Open in July.

A month on from his ATP breakthrough, Nagal would go on to live the dream of playing the Swiss great.

However, he is well aware of the distance between their playing styles.

“He’s just too good,” he told ATP World Tour of Federer. “You never want to copy him. If you watch Federer and what he’s doing with the ball and then you try to do the same, you’re just going to break your racquets. It’s never going to happen. That’s why he’s not my idol. Just too good. That’s how I see it.”

In an interview with the ATP website, Nagal recalled the contribution of Mahesh Bhupati in helping him realise his tennis dreams. In 2005, eight-year-old Nagal approached Bhupati at a tennis clinic and asked the Indian tennis great to watch his game. Impressed by what he saw of the youngster, Nagal was picked by Bhupati for his then nascent academy.

“If I didn’t tell him this, I would not be sitting here right now,” he told the ATP website.