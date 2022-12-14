Stuff of dreams, say fans as decade-old photo of 'magnificent duo' Messi and Alvarez goes viral

The photo shared by several handles and fan clubs, including ESPN FC and Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, shows a young Alvarez, then 12 years old and a Messi fan, taking a photo with the star footballer

A decade-old photo of Argentina footballer Julian Alvarez with Lionel Messi surfaced on social media on Wednesday after the team entered the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The photo shared by several handles and fan clubs, including ESPN FC and Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, shows a young Alvarez, then 12 years old and a Messi fan, taking a photo with the star footballer.

“10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as a big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day… Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day… Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.🕷️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DhwozBijJu— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to storm into the World Cup final. Messi scored a goal, while Alvarez struck two goals for the team at the Lusail stadium.

Messi scored the first goal in the 34th minute, which was also his fifth of the tournament.

In the 39th minute, Álvarez scored a superb solo making it difficult for Croatia to make a comeback. In the second half, Álvarez scored another goal following a stunning assist from Messi.

Argentina will now face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Morocco in the summit clash on Sunday.

The ‘magnificent duo’ has been thrilling legions of fans on and off the field. On social media, fans loved the decade-old pairing of the two superstars.

“Full circle moment for Julian Alvarez,” ESPN Fan Club posted on Twitter.

Full circle moment for Julian Alvarez 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/hd7aj8gAKd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

The magnificent duo. Julian Alvarez 10 years ago asking Messi for a pic, who he was a fan of. Tonight, Alvarez scores and Messi provides him with an assist for the second. World Cup final together,” sports journalist Mimi Fawaz tweeted.

The magnificent duo. Julian Alvarez 10 years ago asking Messi for a pic, who he was a fan of.Tonight Alvarez scores and Messi provides him with an assist for the second.World Cup final together. pic.twitter.com/QuaeuC7ISt— Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 13, 2022

“From 2012 to 2022. Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Stuff of dreams!” wrote Subhayan Chakraborty.