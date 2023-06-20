After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

As Day 4 ended of the first Ashes test, Australia rounded off at 107 for 3, needing 174 more runs to win. After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on the aforementioned total.

Stuart Broad claimed two wickets reviving England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand on Monday.

While talking to Sky Sports after the play ended on Day 4, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said it has been back and forth throughout the Edgbaston Test. “Right through the course of this game, it has gone back and forth between either side. England were very dominant on day one, Australia found a way to get back into it and Khawaja was outstanding,” said Ponting.

“At the start of this fourth innings, 50-0, everything is looking good, then enter Stuart Broad with a couple of big wickets his team needed. His team needed that spell and the series needed that spell because it looked like it was slipping away. You can't predict anything. It takes one innings,” Ponting added.

Australia's opener David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36. With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut finger, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.

Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world number one test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.

Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow. Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with night watchman Scott Bolan on 13 not out.

Rain is expected early on Tuesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a draw looks like a remote possibility.

(With Reuters inputs)