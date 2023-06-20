After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

Stuart Broad claimed two wickets reviving England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand on Monday.

While talking to Sky Sports after the play ended on Day 4, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said it has been back and forth throughout the Edgbaston Test. “Right through the course of this game, it has gone back and forth between either side. England were very dominant on day one, Australia found a way to get back into it and Khawaja was outstanding,” said Ponting.