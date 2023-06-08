Smith came out to bat with an overnight score of 95* the second day of the test match and took just two balls to reach his ton as he hit a couple of boundaries to Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Steve Smith brought up his 31st century against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Day 2 at The Oval. Smith came out to bat with an overnight score of 95* the second day of the test match and took just two balls to reach his ton as he hit a couple of boundaries to Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Considering the Australian batter is known for playing classic cricket with red-ball, this century just reassured his presence in the team which is currently dominating the proceedings. On day one it was Travis Head who hit a crowd-pleasing century and with Smith's knock of 121 runs has further helped Australia secure a dominant position in the grand finale.

With this century, Smith has clibed up to the third spot in the list of Australian batsmen with most number of Test centuries - only behind Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh. Prior to the WTC final, the 34-year-old Smith had scored 8792 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 59.80 with 30 hundred and 37 fifties. The 34-year-old Kohli, arguably the best all-format batter of this generation, has scored 8416 runs from 108 Tests at an average of 48.93 with the help of 28 hundred and 28 fifties.

Virat Kohli rated Smith as the best Test batter of his generation ahead of the WTC summit clash. . Kohli's comments on Smith would be a huge accolade on the Australian as it came from another batting stalwart of the current generation.

"According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation," Kohli mentioned

"Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in the last 10 years. It is a credit to his skill and temperament," he added whilst speaking to Star Sports.