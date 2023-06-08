CNBC TV18
Steve Smith hits 31st century at the World Test Championship final
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 4:16:52 PM IST (Published)

Smith came out to bat with an overnight score of 95* the second day of the test match and took just two balls to reach his ton as he hit a couple of boundaries to Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Steve Smith brought up his 31st century  against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Day 2 at The Oval. Smith came out to bat with an overnight score of 95* the second day of the test match and took just two balls to reach his ton as he hit a couple of boundaries to Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Considering the Australian batter is known for playing classic cricket with red-ball, this century just reassured his presence in the team which is currently dominating the proceedings. On day one it was Travis Head who hit a crowd-pleasing century and with Smith's knock of 121 runs has further helped Australia secure a dominant position in the grand finale.
With this century, Smith has clibed up to the third spot in the list of Australian batsmen with most number of Test centuries - only behind Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh. Prior to the WTC final, the 34-year-old Smith had scored 8792 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 59.80 with 30 hundred and 37 fifties. The 34-year-old Kohli, arguably the best all-format batter of this generation, has scored 8416 runs from 108 Tests at an average of 48.93 with the help of 28 hundred and 28 fifties.
