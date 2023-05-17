Steve Smith gives a fitting reply to 'terrorised by Jofra Archer' tweet

Although Archer has not dismissed Smith, they have had a few heated encounters on the ground. In one of such incidents, Smith even suffered a concussion on the head when he received a steaming bouncer from Archer during the second Test of the series at Lord’s.

Australian batter Steve Smith gave a hard-hitting reply on Twitter when a British publication stated that England pacman Jofra Archer ‘terrorised Australia’s batsmen four years ago.’

Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL and upcoming Ashes due to an elbow injury. Due to this the publication tweeted that 'Steve Smith and co. can breathe a huge sigh of relief'.

To which, Smith replied saying “Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him….”

Although Archer has not dismissed Smith, they have had a few heated encounters on the ground. In one of such incidents, Smith even suffered a concussion on the head when he received a steaming bouncer from Archer during the second Test of the series at Lord’s.

England managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key said that the pacer is lacking some good luck as will be missing out on most of the action in the summer session due to his injury. "The poor lad is pretty distraught with what’s happened, you just hope that luck turns for him at some point. People like Pat Cummins missed a lot of cricket at the early stage of his career. Now Australia has seen the benefit, he’s been able to put season after season together", Key said.

The 28-year-old spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries. Key further added, "It’s going to be a fairly taxing road to go down to get this fixed, but I’m sure we’ll see him back at some point. We’re going to look at every single thing we’ve done ."

"Everything we’ve done has been what we thought was the right thing for the player first, not actually for anyone else. Just what was the best way for him to have the best career he could possibly have? And that’s not worked out. We’ll look at every single thing," Key mentioned.