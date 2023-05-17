English
Steve Smith gives a fitting reply to 'terrorised by Jofra Archer' tweet

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 5:11:02 PM IST (Updated)

Although Archer has not dismissed Smith, they have had a few heated encounters on the ground. In one of such incidents, Smith even suffered a concussion on the head when he received a steaming bouncer from Archer during the second Test of the series at Lord’s.

Australian batter Steve Smith gave a hard-hitting reply on Twitter when a British publication stated that England pacman Jofra Archer ‘terrorised Australia’s batsmen four years ago.’

Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL and upcoming Ashes due to an elbow injury. Due to this the publication tweeted that 'Steve Smith and co. can breathe a huge sigh of relief'.
To which, Smith replied saying “Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him….”
X