Stellenbosch FC enter final of Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup

West Ham United FC drew 3-3 with Stellenbosch FC in their final group stage fixture of the Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) on Tuesday. The result helps Stellenbosch book a place in the final of the tournament, to be held with the eventual first-place occupants of Group B at RCP on May 26, Friday.

Some incredible end-to-end counter-attacking football unfolded in the match as the two teams engaged in a close tussle during the game. The opening half witnessed a goal each for both the sides. First, Kyle Bailey rounded off a clean finish in the 13th minute to get the defending champions ahead in the contest. However, West Ham responded by earning a free-kick from near the corner flag and sending in a delivery that was neatly put into the back of the net by their forward Liam Jones.

They resumed play post the half-time break with similar energy and intensity. Stellenbosch were lethal and efficient in counter attacks as their frontline broke into a swift offensive move as soon as they recovered possession in the backline. They breached West Ham’s midfield lines with some slick passing amongst their forwards and Roy-Keane Avontuur pounced on the same to restore Stellenbosch’s lead with a left-footed finish in the 41st minute.