Star golfer Diksha Dagar wins Tipsort Czech Ladies Open, secures her second Ladies European Tour

Professional golfer Diksha Dagar secured her second Ladies European Tour as he got hold of a convincing win by four shots at the Tipsort Czech Ladies Open on Sunday. As a rookie, she emerged victorious in her maiden LET title in 2019 and she was also a part of the winning team in London at the Aramco Team Series in 2021.

This was Diksha's 79th start on the LET and she now has two individual wins and nine Top-10 finishes, four of which have come this season. Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Diksha, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, duly delivered the win with no hiccups.

Diksha's final round 69 included four birdies and just one bogey in a week. She dropped shots only once each on first and last days with a bogey-free 65 in between on the second day. Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab made a valiant charge on the final day with a 64, but her first two rounds of 73-70 meant she started the final day nine shots behind Diksha and that was too much overcome for the Thai.