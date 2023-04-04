Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI captain Dasun Shanaka joins Gujarat Titans as Kane Williamson's replacement

This will be Shanaka's debut in the IPL. As a player Shanaka is an all-rounder as he bats right handed and bowls right arm medium pace. The Sri Lankan has played 180 T20 matches in his career and scored 3702 runs and picked 59 wickets.

Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI captain Dasun Shanaka will join Gujarat Titans (GT) to replace Kane Williamson.

Williamson injured his kneed in IPL 2023's first match between the Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on March 31.

The injury was grim enough for Williamson to not take any further part in the match. Williamson was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the season.

Now Shanaka is set to replace Williamson in the GT squad. Shanaka had registered himself for the IPL 2023 auction and had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs but went unsold.

Shanaka is currently in New Zealand where he is leading Sri Lanka's T20I team against New Zealand in a three-match series.

